5600x Upgrade Woes

Tengis
Tengis
Jun 11, 2003
Bought a 5600x to hold me over for a year or so. System in sig. This thing is unbelievably unstable - the instant I click the test button in Prime95 my system turns off. Ive tried disabling auto overclock, disabling performance boost, running my memory at the slowest/crappiest speeds/settings to rule that out, undervolt, overvolt, underclock. I have auto overclock turned off right now along with performance boost and I can see the cores still spiking to 4600mhz or so?
Ive never gotten a bad CPU in my life so its hard for me to believe Ive got a bad one on my hands. I got it off Amazon so Im thinking about swapping it out.
Any suggestions here? Something I could be missing? I have a large air cooler - temps with my overclocked 2600 were around 55c, 60c max.
