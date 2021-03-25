5600x max PBO boost lock.

Does anyone know why AMD has locked the maximum PBO boost to 5600x with AGESA 1.2.0.0 and the same with 1.2.0.1?I mean, if I flash with these BIOSes, my maximum boost can't exceed 4850MHz never mind what settings I choose in the BIOS.I asked in the AMD community site but still no answerI know that I am not only one that have this problem.