5600x dropping to 500mhz on all cores, persists through a hard reset.

Thermonuclear
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2004
- Messages
- 168
I have a 5600x which I've had since Jan 16th of 2021. I had a Biostar B550GTQ which exhibited the behavior. I've also had it in a Gigabyte B450M-DS3H https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B450M-DS3H-rev-1x#kf a Gigabyte B450 I AORUS Pro WiFi https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B450-I-AORUS-PRO-WIFI-rev-10#kf and now an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact https://rog.asus.com/us/motherboards/rog-crosshair/rog-crosshair-viii-impact-model/ They have all had varying degrees of odd behavior. The CPU would trip PROCHOT_CPU AND PROC_HOT EXTERNAL in HWINFO64, even when the temp was in the 40's. This was accompanied by 500mhz core clocks on all cores, regardless of load. This would persist even through a hard reset. Powering the unit down and back on would fix it. With the Asus board it's now locking up solid and the LCD on the ROG RYUO AIO will get stuck on one temperature instead of cycling. The power button and reset button have NO effect. Only the PSU power switch will fix that particular issue. It dropped down to 500mhz today and did NOT trigger the PROCHOT flags in HWINFO, I thought to load Ryzen Master this time, and got what is displayed in the attached screenshot. Any suggestions?