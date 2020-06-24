540 mm fan Bracket for Silverstone FT02 and RV02

Just finished work on a preliminary design for a triple 180mm fan mount to replace the stock bracket assembly in the Silverstone FT02, diagrams below.



Edit: After looking into it I decided against 3D printing and will get it fabricated from aluminium instead, I've reduced the thickness to 1.2 mm and added two more 6mm tabs, I'll post the CAD files here when ready so anyone wishing to get one made will be able to do so, I'll also link the fabrication service that I'll be using and post pictures of the installation when it's all done.