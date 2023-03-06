531.18 GeForce graphics driver bug may cause 10%+ CPU usage

GeForce graphics driver bug may cause 10%+ CPU usage from Nvidia Container
A new graphics driver bug can cause high CPU usage from NVIDIA containers...gamers have noticed a sudden spike of CPU usage after existing games, that can go even higher than 15%...this issue may not be easily noticeable, and may require checking system data...the recommendation is to roll back to the older driver...
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-acknowledges-10-cpu-usage-driver-bug-after-exiting-games
A new graphics driver bug can cause high CPU usage from NVIDIA containers...gamers have noticed a sudden spike of CPU usage after existing games, that can go even higher than 15%...this issue may not be easily noticeable, and may require checking system data...the recommendation is to roll back to the older driver...
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-acknowledges-10-cpu-usage-driver-bug-after-exiting-games