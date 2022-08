512GB PM951 m.2 NVMe SSD $99 shipped ebay BIN

there seems to be allot of these available from other sellers on ebay? They even have some 2TB drives. All used though...



performance wise they all seem way slower than current evo/pro 860 speeds? Still faster than sata though? There an SM version as well?



Anyone have a link to performance difference between PM and SM drives? Some places say SM is faster and others say PM is faster but I can't find any good information comparing the two.