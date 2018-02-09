512GB PM951 m.2 NVMe SSD $99 shipped ebay BIN

D
Deleted member 89018
Guest
I checked the rules and it said ebay BIN listings are allowed to be posted here. Spotted this earlier and thought it was a real steal:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Samsung-PM951-512GB-Internal-M-2-SSD-MZFLV512HCJH/253416207804
Seller has low feedback but all good, and browsing the feedback shows a wide range of user feedback scores so I don't think it likely to be scammy.
I did order one and I'll post back once I have it in hand.
