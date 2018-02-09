512GB PM951 m.2 NVMe SSD $99 shipped ebay BIN

Nebulous

Nebulous

I take it these are used so no warranty right? They look to be OEM pulls.
 
D

doublejack

These are OEM only parts, not sold retail. So they are definitely used pulls (the listing said they were used as well) and they will have no warranty.

Still, at $99 for 512GB this is a very hot deal. Anything with performance close to this in that capacity that is new and has a warranty is going to cost double, at least.
 
Nebulous

Nebulous

Yeah I surmised that. I'd rather purchase a used M2 drive from a member here than take a chance with the unknown. I'll be looking forward to those that bought these with results. Good Luck.
 
D

Deleted member 89018

Guest
Idunno, I don't really see it as taking a chance when you've got ebay and paypal always siding with the buyer for disputes.

Anyways, mine is supposed to be delivered by Wednesday, will post back when I've got my NUC online.

Thanks for buying the rest of these, all, you saved me from spending another $100 on a second one. :)
 
Parja

Parja

The PM951 had been available to OEMs for about three years, though, so you're gambling with these potentially having that much use on them.
 
D

dpow7

With Ebay being so buyer centric, those who bought this should have no problem getting their money back if it'a DOA. For $200 savings, I'll take the gamble of life expectancy. It's not a huge deal to me since I automate backups regularly.
 
D

doublejack

It's not a gamble.

Source - PM951 review

When I receive mine, I'll run a quick check just to make sure it is in working order. If everything looks good I'll install it in my Tomahawk B350, reinstall Windows, and not worry about the drive for years. I trust a used MLC far more than I trust the brand new TLC drive I'm running on presently.
 
S

somebrains

Man, I need to look here more often.
I would have gone in for a couple just out of curiosity.
 
J

Justintoxicated

there seems to be allot of these available from other sellers on ebay? They even have some 2TB drives. All used though...

performance wise they all seem way slower than current evo/pro 860 speeds? Still faster than sata though? There an SM version as well?

Anyone have a link to performance difference between PM and SM drives? Some places say SM is faster and others say PM is faster but I can't find any good information comparing the two.
 
V

Vapor1000

Anyone received theirs and tested them yet?
Mine has been delivered but i wont get home until 9pm to inspect/test.
 
D

doublejack

Mine shipped on Monday via USPS Priority and had an expected delivery date of today by 8pm. However, it was scanned a couple of hours ago in TN and since I live in Michigan I can say with certainty I will not be getting it today. I have my doubts if I will even get it tomorrow. More likely I'll have to wait until Friday to play with it.
 
V

Vapor1000

well here is what i know so far...
Age of drives.... MFG August of 2015...
System Sees SSD.... System will boot to SSD....
SSD has bitlocker.....
Can't yet seem to find a way to make SSD usable other than to boot to it and it tell me that i cant unlock the bitlocker on the SSD.
 
V

Vapor1000

Thus far i have tried deleting any partition information with diskpart, and wiping the SSD with DBAN.... neither saw the NVME SSD....

Anyone have any experiance with wiping an M.2 NVME SSD with bitlocker by chance?

Heck of a deal on a 512GB NVME SSD, but totally worthless if we cant use it/them :-\
 
Vile

Vile

You should also be able to use the Samsung PSID revert tool to wipe the drive and remove the encryption.
 
V

Vapor1000

[H]ard|Gawd
where do you find the Samsung PSID revert tool.

A quick google search showed only a samsung forum post requesting it be released, that was dated about 3 weeks ago. But no tool itself.

For now i'll try what w1retap suggested.

But let me know if you have a link for the Samsung tool
 
D

doublejack

I'd offer to help out, since I'm assuming mine will have the bitlocker issue as well. Alas, it has not arrived yet and now I doubt I'll get it this week. It has still not been scanned leaving the facility in Tennessee (it arrived there at 2:35pm yesterday) and today's update is this beauty:

Uh huh, it's in transit to the destination, eh? And that's why it hasn't been scanned leaving Memphis. It will not be delivered by the expected delivery date? No shite there, the original expected delivery date was yesterday. Methinks they lost it. I'll be super pissed at USPS if I don't get this drive. I could spend months trying to find a similar deal.
 
dvsman

dvsman

Has anyone gotten the Samsung disk management software to work on OEM Samsung drives?

For free apps, they are pretty good at disk management and even disk cloning / data transfers. Would be great if they did.
 
Vile

Vile

I did a quick search and couldn't find it either. It's been so long I don't remember where I downloaded it from, but I just uploaded it to my Dropbox (sorry I can't find an official link for it)
https://www.dropbox.com/s/1i7uhzs743l1pif/Samsung PSID Revert.zip?dl=0

Keep in mind this will wipe the drive completely.
  • Take a picture of the drive or make note of the PSID
  • Install the M.2 drive as a secondary drive on the computer
  • Extract the PSID revert tool to your computer
  • Open an elevated command prompt on your computer and browse to the PSID revert tool folder
  • Within the PSID revert tool folder, launch TCG_Revert_Release.exe
  • Press the number of the drive you need to revert (i.e. 0 or 1)
  • Enter the PSID from the drive when prompted. It'll give you confirmation if it's successful
 

V

Vapor1000

Thanks for the link to the dropbox!

I think i got it going with ubuntu it's erasing now... just going to take a millennia...

One question however... the tool you linked that requires the PSID.... and if there is not a PSID located on the sticker of your M.2 drive? At least i don't see one.
 
Vile

Vile

Yeah, the drives that have the PSID have it printed on the label. If it's not there, my suggested method won't work, unfortunately. Sorry about that.
 

