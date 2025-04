Best Buy has been a shit show for me. They never have cards and when they allegedly do, I get stuck in the "queue" system and never get to check out. I'm not camping in front of a Microcenter so that's basically a total no-go for me as you can't reserve them online. Newegg only ever has cards available for the shuffle and in stupid bundle deals. Even the bundles sell out in seconds. I've never been able to get through checkout fast enough to get anything. The one time I did, it made me re-enter the credit card information that I already had updated previously. Not only that, but this wasn't the verification code. It wanted me to re-enter the whole thing. WTF is that? No other site has ever made me do that.



I've gotten stock alerts for Wal-Mart and a couple other sites but the stock alerts have too much of a delay to be useful. Everything is out of stock when I get there. I literally have a PC up all day monitoring this shit and everything is out of stock before I even get the alerts the vast majority of the time. Or, the website says its still in stock until you try and buy it.



Fuck this launch.