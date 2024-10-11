5070 will reportedly only have 12 GB of VRAM

Flogger23m said: I'm hitting the limit in some games that would otherwise perform well. 12GB on a $600 card that is supposed to last 2+ years isn't quite enough, IMO.



The issue is the 70s used to be something you could turn up all the settings at for the most part and not worry about messing around and finding settings that work or how to stay within VRAM limits. They're becoming more like the 60s, and the 80s are becoming more like the 70s. The supposedly leaked specs of the 5080 looks more like a 5070, IMO. Click to expand...

NV model numbers don't mean the same thing they used to. NV's numbering system is ~20 years old and they're changing what they mean.At the high end they're making the price/perf curve more linear. In the past price/performance was reasonably sane until you got to the Titans unless you go way back, like before 2010. Then the Titans were a rip-off for gaming. They didn't offer the performance to match their price. The big change at the high end is the 4090 is no longer a rip-off in price/perf. It's about 2x the price of a 4070Ti, roughly twice the cores, mem bus and vram, and close to 2x the performance at 4k with RTX on. The 4080 was supposed to sit halfway in-between at 3/4s the price of the 4090, but it missed the mark on performance especially at 4k + RTX. NV did a price cut on it with the 4080 Super, which is probably as close as you'll ever get to hearing NV admit they screwed up without a bug or design defect. This is a big difference from Ampere, where the 3090 was 2x the price of the 3080 and really not nearly enough faster.At the lower end of the scale the 60 card has turned into an anchor. It jumped up from $250 for a 1060 6GB to $350 for a 2060 6GB when they added ray tracing and die sizes got much larger, pushing up costs. A $350 60 card caused a lot of rage, and they lowered the MSRP of the 60 card for the $330 3060 and $300 4060.This makes a mess of NV's traditional numbering system. At one end you have $300 = 60, and at the other end they're trying to straighten out the price/perf ratio to make top end cards perform like their price tag but they only have 7, 8 and 9 to work with. So they shifted the numbers around and added a bunch of Tis. Tis are full fledged levels in the product stack now. Not sure why they don't just end model numbers in 5. They used to do that. For Lovelace it's 60-60Ti-70-70Ti-80-90, so the 70 card is now in the bottom half of the lineup. "Tis count now" may also explain why there's a lack of generational uplift in much of the RTX 4000 series. Instead of the 4070 beating the 3080 it roughly matches it with the 4070Ti being assigned the job of beating it. The 4060Ti rather than the 4060 surpasses the 3070. Then there's the poor 4060, which can't even beat a 3060Ti.So yeah, the 4070 is more like a 60 card of past generations in a lot of ways. You can also look at the 90 as an SLI replacement.I don't see any help coming for the 12GB on the 5070 at launch. Samsung won't start production of the 3GB GDDR7 chips needed to put 18GB on a 192-bit bus until early next year, so not in time for a February launch. I wouldn't be surprised if we got a 16GB 5070Ti though. The 5080 is supposed to be the full GB203 chip, so they'll have to do something with all the duds.As for just turning up settings and going, I don't think that's really a thing anymore if ray tracing is involved unless your card is "bigger" than your screen. I've always had to fiddle with settings due to being a high res/big screen junky. 21" CRT at 2048x1536, GDM-FW900 at 2304x1440, 3x 1440p surround setup, and now a sorta normal 48" 4k OLED. My 3090 has never been able to just max out whatever at 4k, though a lot of games without ray tracing run ok at native res with the details cranked up. The catch is AAA stuff these days pretty much has RT, so of course I'm fiddling with settings. I think it's actually gotten worse. I used to just turn stuff down until it ran well enough on an LCD. Now I'm mucking with DLSS too so it's like being back in the CRT days where I'm messing with settings and changing resolution via DLSS. Based on what I've seen trying to run stuff at 4k native just for the hell of it I don't think even a 5090 will eliminate messing with settings at 4k with RT.