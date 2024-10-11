5070 will reportedly only have 12 GB of VRAM

Is this really acceptable for 2025?
And will the price of the 5070 also move up from $599 price point of the 4070 to satisfy NGreedia?
Only 12GB feels really lackluster for a modern GPU. It should have minimum of 16GB.
But what I hear is the 5080 will have 16GB. Which again feels backwards for a card that will likely cost at least $999 if not more.
So Nvidia's plan is to give less Vram and less percentage performance comparative to the 5090 and see how many of us will still buy?
Feels like video cards are moving BACKWARDS and not forwards!
Source: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/tech...S&cvid=02dc2052b5874c848110c69e80118b89&ei=10
And will the price of the 5070 also move up from $599 price point of the 4070 to satisfy NGreedia?
Only 12GB feels really lackluster for a modern GPU. It should have minimum of 16GB.
But what I hear is the 5080 will have 16GB. Which again feels backwards for a card that will likely cost at least $999 if not more.
So Nvidia's plan is to give less Vram and less percentage performance comparative to the 5090 and see how many of us will still buy?
Feels like video cards are moving BACKWARDS and not forwards!
Source: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/tech...S&cvid=02dc2052b5874c848110c69e80118b89&ei=10