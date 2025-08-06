5070 Ti meanderings and first impressions

I wanted a 5070Ti at launch but wouldn't pay markup... local walmart just had them in store MSRP and no tax either due to florida currently having a back to school tax holiday on pc peripherals for the month of august. The no-tax @MSRP pushed me over the edge... which yeah is still crazy expensive... I therefore had to convince myself it was a bargain... looking at current 5080 prices did the trick...half the price! I'm getting a bargain!This is my first nvidia card since I purchased a 1070 at launch (prior to that many others starting with geforce 2 GTS). I've had good experiences with both team red and team green.Mine is the PNY 3 fan OC non-rbg. Apparently, there are four different PNY 5070 Ti... RGB, non-rbg, and then oc and non-oc for each. Card looks basic overall, no extra bios or lighting, black. Not ugly, just no overkill.Maybe I'm just used to huge video cards now but... even though this is a full 3 slot card, doesn't seem heavy or too long. My prev card Sapphire PURE 7800 XT although slightly smaller in width was longer and felt heavier and came with a bracket. This card doesn't need an extra support bracket, seems the full 3 slots and thus 3 nuts to hold it in the slot is enough. I don't notice a droop.This model clocks 2880 - 2920 with peak of 2985Mhz. That's a lot higher than the advertised boost but I think they all do that... cards auto overclockSteel Nomad score of 70, Timespy score 26K, Firestrike score 49KCard temp top out at 72c max, mostly in the 50s and 60s while gaming.First (and only so far) driver is 580.88Had to get it... after all, it's future proof!