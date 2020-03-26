$50 + shipping: 48 Core Opteron 4P rig

It hasn't crunched in quite a while, but I don't know any reason why it wouldn't.
4X Opteron 6172 (2.1Ghz, 12 core)
Tyan S8812 motherboard
16x1GB DDR3
Motherboard benching tray from Spotswood
4X Noctua CPU coolers (quiet)
32GB SSD
Basically, this will have everything you need minus a PSU. You pay shipping plus $50 to motivate me to get it out of my basement.
https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/user_summary.php?s=&u=133255
