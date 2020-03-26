$50 + shipping: 48 Core Opteron 4P rig

It hasn't crunched in quite a while, but I don't know any reason why it wouldn't.

4X Opteron 6172 (2.1Ghz, 12 core)

Tyan S8812 motherboard

16x1GB DDR3

Motherboard benching tray from Spotswood

4X Noctua CPU coolers (quiet)

32GB SSD

Basically, this will have everything you need minus a PSU. You pay shipping plus $50 to motivate me to get it out of my basement.

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/user_summary.php?s=&u=133255
 
