50 of 11 ms ... what does this mean? (HTC Vive)

So I have an HTC Vive. B\en playing Beat Saber with no issues for about a year. Then, about 6 months ago, the sabers got all laggy and couldn't even play the game. So today I turned on the gpu performance graph and I'm seeing a red graph as soon as I turn on Beat Saber and it jumps to 50 of 11ms. I have no idea what this means or how I can fix it. I don't even know what that first number represents (50 of 11ms at 90 mhz). Seems like it jumps from 0.1 to 50 once I start a game



Any ideas? Thanks!!!!!!