5 monitors with onboard Video Card and 2080 TI

I normally have 4 monitors/tv (let's call these the first 4 screens) plugged into the Nvidia 2080TI working. 3 monitors connect to the 2080TI via DisplayPort and 1 TV connect to the 2080 TI via the HDMI port.



I recently tried connecting another monitor (lets call it the 5th screen) to my motherboard DisplayPort. My motherboard is the Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero. Once I extend the 5th screen in display settings in Windows 10, only 1 of the first 4 screens and the 5th screen will show.



However, if I disable any one of the first 4 screens and then extend the 5th screen, it will work. So I am limited to 4 screens extended.



Note that I am using the latest Windows 10 build.



How do I fix this to allow all 5 screens to be used at once instead of 4.