$5 Ai-M62-12F-Kit RISC-V development board features BL616 WiFi 6, BLE 5.2, and Zigbee MCU, plenty of I/Os

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,184
RISC-V is so good it just can’t be passed up! Is there any official logo or mascot
“Ai Thinker offers some documentation for the NodeMCU Ai-M62-12F-Kit board and corresponding Ai-M62-12F module, as well as other BL616 modules and devkit with different form factors including Ai–M62-13-Kit, Ai–M62-32S-Kit, and the Ai–M62-M2-I-Kit, while linking to the “aithinker_Ai-M6X_SDK” Bouffalo SDK on GitHub for software support and code samples.
If the information on GitHub is up-to-date, the SDK currently only supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy for the BL616 microcontroller, but not Bluetooth Classic and Zigbee just yet. All peripherals appear to be supported.
Note that the Bouffalo BL616 competes directly against the ESP32-C6 WiFi 6, BLE, and Zigbee microcontroller with Espressif launching modules and devkits officially at the beginning of the year, and some third-party ESP32-C6 board showing up in April.
Bouffalo Lab and Ai Thinker have been quite aggressive on pricing as the Ai-M62-12F-Kit development board currently sells for $4.94 plus shipping ($6.81 in total to Thailand), and equivalent ESP32-C6 boards go for $7.74 plus shipping ($11.84 in total here)“
Ricky the RISC-V Rocket mascot
Source: https://www.cnx-software.com/2023/0...wifi-6-ble-5-2-and-zigbee-mcu-plenty-of-i-os/
