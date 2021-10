$5-$6K budget for bitcoin starter rig with 2 cards - what hardware do you guys recommend? Eventual goal is 6-9 cards.

I currently have a rig with 2 - 3090's. I achieve 232 MH with those two cards, and running on NiceHash, I average 0.00005085 BitCoin every 4 hours (0.00030509 BitCoin every 24 hours). That works out to $14.62 USD every day, or $444.69 USD every month at current bitcoin prices. My ROI at current BTC prices is 376 days.No matter what you buy, plan on a ROI of about a year or a bit more. That's true, regardless of the cards you purchase or the rig hardware. Occasionally you'll hear a story about someone that bought some hardware with an ROI of 6 months. Those stories are VERY much the exception, and usually come with a few conditions that would make the deal very unappetizing.Buying cards is very difficult right now. My first card came from Ebay, at about $1,000 over the regular retail price; my second card came from a local dealer where I was on a wait list, and only had to pay the full retail price. I would recommend that you call every dealer in the local area, and try to get on a wait list. Sooner or later, you'll luck out with someone.I've heard a few negative comments regarding GigaByte brand cards, but all the rest - MSI, EVGA, Asus, etc - seem to be solid. EVGA cards were being bricked by a particular video game out there - I forget the details - but EVGA was replacing all those cards under warranty.I do not recommend that you game on your working machine. You can, but it will cost you money and needlessly complicate your build.In terms of Cards, the AMD Radeon cards are more available, but they are more troublesome to set up and don't achieve the productivity of the Nvidia cards. They are slightly more efficient, but efficiency is not always the most important factor. Nvidia has artificially limited the hash rate of ALL of their 3000 series cards, EXCEPT for the 3090. For this reason, the 3090 is currently the most desired card, and it is the card I recommend. With 6 overclocked 3090's in a rig, you can achieve speeds close to 700 MegaHash out of one rig. When the cost of the rig hardware is then factored into the cost, your total cost per megahash is very competitive.In choosing a motherboard, try to get the maximum number of PCI slots you can; a few boards still have 6, and those are the preferred choice. In terms of processor, most Intel processors have built in graphics, which can be used to run a monitor and administer your rig. If you run with AMD, most AMD processors do NOT have built in graphics, which means you'll be using graphics power from one of your graphics cards to administer your rig. For this reason, an Intel processor is preferred.Power supplies are very expensive once you go above 750 watts. For this reason, I used a 750 watt PSU to power my motherboard, CPU and ONE of my 3090 cards. To power the second card I used a separate 500 watt EVGA power supply that I picked up on sale at a local store for $36. This seems to be the best approach; instead of buying one monster power supply for $800, buy one cheap PSU to power the rig and maybe one card, and buy separate cheap PSUs to run each card individually as you acquire them. You will need to bridge a couple connections on the 24 pin plug on the power supply in order to turn it on; this website https://bit-tech.net/guides/modding/how-to-jump-a-psu/1/ has all the details.Nothing else - memory size and speed, hard drive size, etc - has any bearing on mining performance. Buy the cheapest you can find.I'm running windows 10, simply for the convenience of working within an OS I know. I believe that NiceHash works with Linux.Case - I bought a cheap ($50) mining rig frame out of China, wound up getting scammed and eventually got my money back, and eventually paid $110 for a rig frame from Amazon. Considering what I got vs what I paid, I got ripped off. If you're handy, I recommend building your own frame, using aluminum angle or EMT tubing or copper tubing from the local hardware store.In closing - getting into mining right now is an expensive gamble. I would suggest you consider it a hobby; a hobby which might - or might not - have some profitability a year down the road. Some have suggested that you simply use your budget to purchase bitcoin. The advantage of mining instead of purchasing is that you wind up with hardware, which can be re-purposed or sold if your interests change. And, long term - over several years- you will wind up with much more BitCoin if you use your money to build a mining rig and mine it, instead of just buying it. My personal feeling is that the long term future for BitCoin is very bright, but this is just my personal gut feeling; I'm not an investment advisor, and cannot make recommendations in this area.Hope this helps - Charlie