$5-$6K budget for bitcoin starter rig with 2 cards - what hardware do you guys recommend? Eventual goal is 6-9 cards.

As for now being a bad time to start mining I would 100% agree with this. Even if you can somehow get the cards and calculate a 1yr ROI off the current rates (doubtful). The profits are very likely to drop off steeply once ETH goes POS which could happen early 2022.

At that point the profits are likely to be much less on other coins in my experience at least for a while and your 1yr ROI could easily turn into 3 years pretty quick. This is what happened to me in 2018.

Mind you I didn't panic sell since I was still making more returns then my electrical costs but at times it wasn't that much more. I am glad I kept my cards as profits did go back up towards the end of 2020 quit a bit and my 1080ti's did a very good job at that time of making some nice coins. The absolute BEST time to get into mining is when the profits are in a downward spike and everyone else is getting out. This is the time where you can pick up PSU's / GPU's and things like mining frames / mining motherboards at fire sale prices and if you are playing the long game this really comes in handy when profits uptick and you have the infrastructure you need when you want to expand.