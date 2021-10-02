$5-$6K budget for bitcoin starter rig with 2 cards - what hardware do you guys recommend? Eventual goal is 6-9 cards.

Hi guys - I am looking for recommendations on building a rig with 2 cards, that I will eventually upgrade (throughout the next 6 months) to 6+ cards.
My goal is to mine bitcoin. I would like to use linux if possible. I do not plan on gaming with this rig, but that would be a nice option (not a requirement).
I'd like to build this myself, and need recommendations on parts, and software (as I understand it nicehash is easy but not the most profitable).
If the plan is to start out with 2 cards and upgrade to 6+, what frame, motherboard, powersupply, ram, harddrive, and graphics cards do you guys recommend? (did I forget anything?) I want to future proof this build for 6-9 cards, and I am hoping to see an ROI within 6-7 months. I've also read that Nvidia has nerf'd a lot of GPU's and I'd like to avoid those, unless there is a solid workaround available.
I look forward to the responses and plan on buying parts in the next couple of weeks. I can post my journey on here including final cost and eventual profitability. For now my electricity is free btw. Thanks in advance!
