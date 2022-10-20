5.5Ghz OC on a 5800X3d

However, it seems like there is a special overclocking BIOS that's been kept under wraps by AMD though we are hearing that this BIOS is expected to be released by certain board makers very soon. Whether or not this BIOS unchains forced locks imposed by AMD on overclocking is another question and just to be sure, overclocking the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will void its warranty since the CPU. I think the BIOS will come in handy for overclockers who want to break some records with the chip.