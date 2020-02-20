5 3600 vs 7 2700x - price parity now

I've noticed the price of the 7 2700x creeping up into the 5 3600 area today on Amazon:

2700x - 169.00
3600 - 174.00

Sounds like a no brainier, unless you need 8 cores, and do you? Unless that 2700x price drops a lot in the next few days, or anyone here can tell me why I should buy the 2700x over the newer 3600, it's 3600 for me. Looking at gaming tests, the 3600 is faster than the 2700x. Otherwise they are just about the same overall, even though the 2700x has 2 more cores.
 
3600 has faster single thread and benches significantly better in multi-thread tests than the 2700x. I can't find any compelling reason to choose the 2700x.

Edit: And it consumes a lot less power.
 
AFAIK but I could be very wrong -- the 3600 is faster in some multithreaded scenarios because it has some additional AVX instructions that the 2700X doesn't.

For apples to apples comparison excluding these additional instructions, the 2700X still wins out I think in brute force multithreaded apps.
 
mda said:
AFAIK but I could be very wrong -- the 3600 is faster in some multithreaded scenarios because it has some additional AVX instructions that the 2700X doesn't.

For apples to apples comparison excluding these additional instructions, the 2700X still wins out I think in brute force multithreaded apps.
Yeah, it's slightly higher in Cinebench R20 (for example). But I don't know... they are still very close.
 
Without seeing benchmarks...

For very high IO DB applications though, I'd likely lean towards the 2700X.
 
