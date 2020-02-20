5 3600 vs 7 2700x - price parity now

I've noticed the price of the 7 2700x creeping up into the 5 3600 area today on Amazon:



2700x - 169.00

3600 - 174.00



Sounds like a no brainier, unless you need 8 cores, and do you? Unless that 2700x price drops a lot in the next few days, or anyone here can tell me why I should buy the 2700x over the newer 3600, it's 3600 for me. Looking at gaming tests, the 3600 is faster than the 2700x. Otherwise they are just about the same overall, even though the 2700x has 2 more cores.