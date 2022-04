5.1 sound problems with Asus Strix Soar 7.1 Gaming Soundcard.

Supposedly upmixing if done correctly doesn't destroy audio quality. The problem is that most of the time the upmixing adds too much information to the center channel and surrounds. Thus it gets a bad rap from overzealous audio devices.There is an audio guy named Andy Wehmeyer that worked for JBL and then started his own car audio company called Audiofrog . He is supposed to own one of the nicest demo vehicles as far as sound staging and SQ goes in the country. Wish I could go to CA and listen to it as he regularly demos it at trade shows there.He suggests using a VST plugin for DTS or one by Penteo. He goes into detail on what you need to do and makes a convincing argument for multichannel.You can read his thoughts on it here in this public Facebook post . Start from the beginning by clicking "Show previous comments" at the beginning of the comment section and he explains the pitfalls and how to do it properly. Like I said he is supposed to have one of the best SQ cars in the country. Lots of competitors use his product for their vehicles. I might save up to get some of his GB speakers. He is coming out with a multichannel time delay processor for the car. His car uses an experimental one based on a JBL MS-8 that Andy was a part of the development team at JBL.