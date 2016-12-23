5.1 sound problems with Asus Strix Soar 7.1 Gaming Soundcard.

pencea
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jun 21, 2016
- Messages
- 74
Took the plunge and bought the Asus Strix Soar 7.1 Gaming Soundcard.
After installing the card, I immediately went onto the Asus website and downloaded the latest drivers from the site.
I configured my setup as 5.1 both in Windows 10 & the software. To my dismay, stereo sources doesn't get upmix to 5.1 at all, the sound only plays in two speakers out of the 5...
I have to manually turn on the upmix in the software which actually makes the sound a lot worse. Both my previous X-fi extreme music and onboard sound did a much better upmixing job than this. Did anyone else here experienced this problem?
For reference my speakers is the Logitech Z-5500.
