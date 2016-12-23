5.1 sound problems with Asus Strix Soar 7.1 Gaming Soundcard.

pencea

pencea

Jun 21, 2016
Took the plunge and bought the Asus Strix Soar 7.1 Gaming Soundcard.

After installing the card, I immediately went onto the Asus website and downloaded the latest drivers from the site.

I configured my setup as 5.1 both in Windows 10 & the software. To my dismay, stereo sources doesn't get upmix to 5.1 at all, the sound only plays in two speakers out of the 5...

I have to manually turn on the upmix in the software which actually makes the sound a lot worse. Both my previous X-fi extreme music and onboard sound did a much better upmixing job than this. Did anyone else here experienced this problem?


For reference my speakers is the Logitech Z-5500.
 
Mchart

Aug 7, 2004
The more relevant question is -why- would you want stereo source audio destroyed with 5.1 upmixing?
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Apr 10, 2003
Supposedly upmixing if done correctly doesn't destroy audio quality. The problem is that most of the time the upmixing adds too much information to the center channel and surrounds. Thus it gets a bad rap from overzealous audio devices.

There is an audio guy named Andy Wehmeyer that worked for JBL and then started his own car audio company called Audiofrog. He is supposed to own one of the nicest demo vehicles as far as sound staging and SQ goes in the country. Wish I could go to CA and listen to it as he regularly demos it at trade shows there.

He suggests using a VST plugin for DTS or one by Penteo. He goes into detail on what you need to do and makes a convincing argument for multichannel.

You can read his thoughts on it here in this public Facebook post. Start from the beginning by clicking "Show previous comments" at the beginning of the comment section and he explains the pitfalls and how to do it properly. Like I said he is supposed to have one of the best SQ cars in the country. Lots of competitors use his product for their vehicles. I might save up to get some of his GB speakers. He is coming out with a multichannel time delay processor for the car. His car uses an experimental one based on a JBL MS-8 that Andy was a part of the development team at JBL.
 
John721

Mar 8, 2006
DSP and upmixing has always been a decent strength of Creative's, relative to other PC sound cards anyways. If you liked what they offered there, you could return the Asus for a newer Creative option. Though, I'd say play around with any other options in the software and see what can be done. And try disabling other processing effects that may be on...or enabling them - in for a penny, in for a pound at this point.
 
b1rd

b1rd

Feb 19, 2021
not to open a new topic now
I have a problem with the Asus strix soar, I recently connected the headphones to the headphone output and they don't work, I can't switch in the software...
It used to work without problems in windows 10.
I have the speakers connected to the front panel (2.0 system) and I connected the headphones to the headphone, but I can't transfer them in the software, it doesn't recognize them and it doesn't work ...
I also sent an inquiry to asus ...
They only have drivers on the site for windows 10 and not for 11, but regardless of that, it should work ...
I simply switched the sound source in the software with the left mouse button and everything worked, now all of a sudden it doesn't work.
 
