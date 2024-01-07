5.1 (or 5.1.2) speaker set sub-$600?

I recently upgraded my AV setup to an LG OLED and Denon X1700H so that I can utilize 4K120. I'm still using some old Onkyo speakers (SKM-360s) and sub from two AVRs ago. They sound alright, but I can't help but think they are holding back the system in general. I've been trying to find a decent 5.1 speaker set but everything seems to be $1k+ now. It looks like Costco used to sell a Klipsch set for around $500-600 but no longer has them. I like the look of this Klipsch set on Amazon, but again it's $1,200. Is there anything comparable or better for around $600 or less? Maybe it's a matter of waiting for sales? This receiver will do 80w per channel, so that is something to keep in mind as well.
 
Don't, just don't.

Current Klipsch R=nope , RP=if you have too. There is better out there than Klipsch mass market sales speakers.

Get the best 3.0 you can for that cash. Then add a sub, then add another sub. Then add rears.

If you are willing to go used you can get more for your money. Some Klipsch KGs - 2.5 as center, 4.2 or similar is possible. Infinity IL 40s and IL 36c for half your budget is possible and will be way better.
 
Thanks for the heads up. I don't mind used, but it doesn't look like there's a whole lot in my area, unfortunately.

The idea of doing upgrades over time makes sense, I just wondered if having mismatched speakers would cause any issues. I think a good 3.0 or 3.1 is most important overall.
 
