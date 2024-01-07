5.1 (or 5.1.2) speaker set sub-$600?

MavericK
Zero Cool
- Joined
- Sep 2, 2004
- Messages
- 31,760
I recently upgraded my AV setup to an LG OLED and Denon X1700H so that I can utilize 4K120. I'm still using some old Onkyo speakers (SKM-360s) and sub from two AVRs ago. They sound alright, but I can't help but think they are holding back the system in general. I've been trying to find a decent 5.1 speaker set but everything seems to be $1k+ now. It looks like Costco used to sell a Klipsch set for around $500-600 but no longer has them. I like the look of this Klipsch set on Amazon, but again it's $1,200. Is there anything comparable or better for around $600 or less? Maybe it's a matter of waiting for sales? This receiver will do 80w per channel, so that is something to keep in mind as well.