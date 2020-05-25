5.1 / 7.1 gaming (speakers) - worth it?

How is surround sound gaming nowadays?
Is 7.1 even a thing for gaming nowadays?

Is it worth me running the cables, mounting the rear speakers etc or is it just not worth it?

I have been stuck with 3.1/Headphones for two decades. Headphones are OK (Stereo).. Do not get me started on 7.1 headsets (emulated or actual).. but for me, nothing beats ACTUAL speakers, just like films.

I do think the days of 3D hardware driven sound was the pinnacle, never really recovered when MS screwed up the DX sound api.

I was thinking that with gaming being more accepted in the mainstream as something in the "living room" more effort would be made regarding surround sound, especially thinking of console releases which are played in the living room but people seem to be less interested in audio nowadays, slap in a budget soundbar and be done with it which are rubbish.

I do find when supported, 3.1 is a good compromise, works VERY well on a PC setup to separate dialogue but a lot of times, devs do not even get that right and they mix it with the L/R channels for some reason or just get the overall mix wrong.

Everyone talks about graphics enhancements but sound seems to get more and more neglected in games. The movie industry gets it right (some of the time) but games seem well behind.

Then again, on a seperate topic, current generations seem less interested in audio fidelity and just want convenience.

Also, if using surround sound, is a PC speaker setup worth it or get a AV Receiver and some solid hifi seperates?

I currently have a Z5500 in great working order, I love that thing, not sure my neighbours do 1f603.png :D

It is interesting how the PC audio market has changed over the decades.
 
ive been rockin an avr and surround/5.1 for 15+ years.
get an avr and speakers. some have issues with taking just audio and need an adaptor/dongle to fool the receiver. you can get atmos now too.
those z5500s were great systems but not avr level.
 
ive been rockin an avr and surround/5.1 for 15+ years.
get an avr and speakers. some have issues with taking just audio and need an adaptor/dongle to fool the receiver. you can get atmos now too.
those z5500s were great systems but not avr level.
I already have an adequate AV system in the lounge, if the Z5500 will be fine for gaming only purposes, I will keep it.

Not used 5.1 for many years so want to try it again to see if missing out.

Just initially reluctant to running cables and mounting speakers etc.
 
I already have an adequate AV system in the lounge, the Z5500 will be fine for gaming only purposes if is worth it.

Not used 5.1 for many years,
well use that or the Zs. 5.1 was just my example of what i use.. if you want or have 7.1, get it or hook it up. imo, it is worth it. BUT im sure some of the "audiophiles" around here will come in soon to tell us we're both wrong...
 
