5.1 / 7.1 gaming (speakers) - worth it?

How is surround sound gaming nowadays?
Is 7.1 even a thing for gaming nowadays?
Is it worth me running the cables, mounting the rear speakers etc or is it just not worth it?
I have been stuck with 3.1/Headphones for two decades. Headphones are OK (Stereo).. Do not get me started on 7.1 headsets (emulated or actual).. but for me, nothing beats ACTUAL speakers, just like films.
I do think the days of 3D hardware driven sound was the pinnacle, never really recovered when MS screwed up the DX sound api.
I was thinking that with gaming being more accepted in the mainstream as something in the "living room" more effort would be made regarding surround sound, especially thinking of console releases which are played in the living room but people seem to be less interested in audio nowadays, slap in a budget soundbar and be done with it which are rubbish.
I do find when supported, 3.1 is a good compromise, works VERY well on a PC setup to separate dialogue but a lot of times, devs do not even get that right and they mix it with the L/R channels for some reason or just get the overall mix wrong.
Everyone talks about graphics enhancements but sound seems to get more and more neglected in games. The movie industry gets it right (some of the time) but games seem well behind.
Then again, on a seperate topic, current generations seem less interested in audio fidelity and just want convenience.
Also, if using surround sound, is a PC speaker setup worth it or get a AV Receiver and some solid hifi seperates?
I currently have a Z5500 in great working order, I love that thing, not sure my neighbours do
It is interesting how the PC audio market has changed over the decades.
Is 7.1 even a thing for gaming nowadays?
Is it worth me running the cables, mounting the rear speakers etc or is it just not worth it?
I have been stuck with 3.1/Headphones for two decades. Headphones are OK (Stereo).. Do not get me started on 7.1 headsets (emulated or actual).. but for me, nothing beats ACTUAL speakers, just like films.
I do think the days of 3D hardware driven sound was the pinnacle, never really recovered when MS screwed up the DX sound api.
I was thinking that with gaming being more accepted in the mainstream as something in the "living room" more effort would be made regarding surround sound, especially thinking of console releases which are played in the living room but people seem to be less interested in audio nowadays, slap in a budget soundbar and be done with it which are rubbish.
I do find when supported, 3.1 is a good compromise, works VERY well on a PC setup to separate dialogue but a lot of times, devs do not even get that right and they mix it with the L/R channels for some reason or just get the overall mix wrong.
Everyone talks about graphics enhancements but sound seems to get more and more neglected in games. The movie industry gets it right (some of the time) but games seem well behind.
Then again, on a seperate topic, current generations seem less interested in audio fidelity and just want convenience.
Also, if using surround sound, is a PC speaker setup worth it or get a AV Receiver and some solid hifi seperates?
I currently have a Z5500 in great working order, I love that thing, not sure my neighbours do
It is interesting how the PC audio market has changed over the decades.