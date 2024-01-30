4x8GB TridentZ DDR4-3600 @ 4266

Mister E
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2004
- Messages
- 2,650
Ok how hard can I realistically push this quad kit before risking perm damage? I’ve been slowly pushing my rams frequency up a bit at a time. To help with stability which to be honest didn’t even seem to be needed. I’ve increased voltage to 1.4v and relaxed timings by one. Current timings, 2133.3mhz, 1:16 fsb-dram, 18-19-19-38, bank 57, CR 1T. BCLK Freq 100:133, Mem Cont-DRAM Freq ratio 1:2.
I should have bought the DDR5 compatible board yes. But I didn’t, so how far can we push this ddr4 before I set my shit on fire?
I should have bought the DDR5 compatible board yes. But I didn’t, so how far can we push this ddr4 before I set my shit on fire?
Last edited: