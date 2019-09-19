4x16gb or 8x8gb for Threadripper

Z

Zinn

Pronouns: ze, zis, zit
Joined
Jan 31, 2010
Messages
2,488
I'm thinking of upgrading my Threadripper 2950X machine to 64gb as I'm constantly getting near full usage with 32gb.

Does 8 versus 4 dimms matter anymore? I would like to run at least 3333mhz C16 since that's what I have now.

Any kit recommendations would also be appreciated! I don't mind LEDs as long as I can turn them off.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
21,821
on that board at least based on the QVL looks like 4x16GB using micron revision E is the way to go.. 8x8 even with the micron E looks like it's limited to 2933. the ones i'd recommend are the ballistix sport LT 16GB(just make sure there's AES in the model to make sure they're micron E), no LED's. they don't have the greatest sub timings compared to samsung B die but you may be able to get 3333 with them on the 2950.
 
A

Aluminum

Gawd
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
687
Buy Best. Buy B-die.

3200C14 Dual Rank (16GB) B-die is your best bet for highest performance 64GB on TR. It also happens to be a really good binning on the DR modules, with several bling and non-bling kits out there to choose from. You might even boot and run with the default timings, but you really should spend a bit of time to tune them.

Lower latency beats slightly faster clocks, and dual rank beats single when all else is equal.

Not sure why people keep pushing QVLs that do fuckall testing of loaded configs. Or keep recommending other ram ICs for anything but being cheaper, because none of them are better.

If you are feeling adventurous, you could try 8x8GB 3600C15 and tune the hell out of them, but honestly Zen1 IMC is the limiting factor and you will not hit up to the XMP timings. The next TR will probably really like that kit though (only comes with red plastic on top) because Ryzen 3k sure does.
 
A

amittalkin

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 19, 2015
Messages
286
Aluminum said:
Buy Best. Buy B-die.

3200C14 Dual Rank (16GB) B-die is your best bet for highest performance 64GB on TR. It also happens to be a really good binning on the DR modules, with several bling and non-bling kits out there to choose from. You might even boot and run with the default timings, but you really should spend a bit of time to tune them.

Lower latency beats slightly faster clocks, and dual rank beats single when all else is equal.

Not sure why people keep pushing QVLs that do fuckall testing of loaded configs. Or keep recommending other ram ICs for anything but being cheaper, because none of them are better.

If you are feeling adventurous, you could try 8x8GB 3600C15 and tune the hell out of them, but honestly Zen1 IMC is the limiting factor and you will not hit up to the XMP timings. The next TR will probably really like that kit though (only comes with red plastic on top) because Ryzen 3k sure does.
Click to expand...
why dual rank? I heard single rank overclocks better than dual rank.
 
A

amittalkin

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 19, 2015
Messages
286
D-EJ915 said:
Yeah generally 1 stick per channel is the best option plus it gives you room to grow.
Click to expand...
Yea right. I have 1366 system will all 6 memory slots full with 2GB sticks, and it is pain to get stable system with all 6 slots full.
 
Monstieur

Monstieur

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 10, 2011
Messages
173
Is there evidence of 4 x 16 GB 1DPC-DR being better than 8 x 8 GB 2DPC-SR? Are both configurations treated identically as DR by the CPU, or is there a difference?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top