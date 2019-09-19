4x16gb or 8x8gb for Threadripper

I'm thinking of upgrading my Threadripper 2950X machine to 64gb as I'm constantly getting near full usage with 32gb.
Does 8 versus 4 dimms matter anymore? I would like to run at least 3333mhz C16 since that's what I have now.
Any kit recommendations would also be appreciated! I don't mind LEDs as long as I can turn them off.
