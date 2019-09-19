4x16gb or 8x8gb for Threadripper

Buy Best. Buy B-die.



3200C14 Dual Rank (16GB) B-die is your best bet for highest performance 64GB on TR. It also happens to be a really good binning on the DR modules, with several bling and non-bling kits out there to choose from. You might even boot and run with the default timings, but you really should spend a bit of time to tune them.



Lower latency beats slightly faster clocks, and dual rank beats single when all else is equal.



Not sure why people keep pushing QVLs that do fuckall testing of loaded configs. Or keep recommending other ram ICs for anything but being cheaper, because none of them are better.



If you are feeling adventurous, you could try 8x8GB 3600C15 and tune the hell out of them, but honestly Zen1 IMC is the limiting factor and you will not hit up to the XMP timings. The next TR will probably really like that kit though (only comes with red plastic on top) because Ryzen 3k sure does.