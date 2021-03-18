4x16GB 3600MHz CAS 16 RAM Kit vs Dual 2x16GB 4000MHz CAS 19 RAM Kit

If I want to hit 4000MHz (for OC 5950X infinity fabric reasons on AMD 5000 series CPU) on 4x16GB RAM (64GB total) on a 5950X CPU on a Asus Dark Hero motherboard should I try to buy a single Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 4x16GB 3600MHz CAS 16 matched RAM kit and try to overclock to 4000MHz ...or... should I buy two separate identical Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 2x16GB 4000MHz CAS 19 (16-20-20-38) matched RAM kits and hope they match enough to actually perform at 4000MHz without lowering the speed in the Dark Hero Bios settings? I am committed to a total of 64GB to 128GB of RAM for my 16 core AMD 5950X CPU system for creative production program reasons and I do really want Corsair’s Dominator Platinum RGB RAM for the Capellix RGB LEDs to match my Corsair 360 Capellix AIO CPU Water Cooler. So which might be the better buy between the two kits?