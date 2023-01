Archaea said: My dram-less team group 2.5” SSD and sustained writes stink. Even downloading a new game on steam makes the writes drop way down. The drive throttles the download and makes it spike up and down as its cache gets full and frees up. Where as a spinner drive or a dram ssd doesn’t do this, i get a steady download speed and write stream. I swore off dram-less drives based on that experience, but are these getting better? Click to expand...

A. Some NVME SSD will use the system RAM, if they don't have their own DRAM. Its slower, but prevents erratic performanceB. You were likelyi experiencing that issue because SATA SSD aren't very fast, even at full performance. When they run out of cache and tank----their performance is below the speed of your internet. For a decent DRAM-less PCIe 4.0 NVME, even its worst performance (probably ~600Mb/s) is still going to be better than your internet speed.**Also, the cache on your drive must have been really small. Or the drive was already very full (The cache size available is based on how much free space of the drive is available). Because, usually the cache size should be plenty to handle downloading a game.