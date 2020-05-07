4TB, 6TB, 8TB HDDs; Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse

Gigantopithecus
[H]ardOCP Case Reviewer
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2009
- Messages
- 1,414
Payment's via PayPal, and my Heatware is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
Prices are shipped including insurance to Middle America - add $5 for shipping to the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, please. If you're in Alaska, Hawaii, or Canada, please PM me for actual shipping cost.
- WD Blue WD40EZRZ 4TB HDD: Works great. No SMART errors (i.e., no bad sectors, no reallocated sectors, etc.). Power on count of 80, power on hours at 1,268. Warranty until July 2022. $55
- WD Blue WD60EZRZ 6TB HDD: Works great. No SMART errors (i.e., no bad sectors, no reallocated sectors, etc.). Power on count of 111, power on hours at 2,057. Warranty until December 2021. $75
- WD Red WD80EFAX 8TB HDD: Works great. No SMART errors (i.e., no bad sectors, no reallocated sectors, etc.). Power on count of 60, power on hours at 317. No warranty remaining. $110
- Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse: Brand new in sealed box. Specific model number is RVF-00052. $30
Last edited: