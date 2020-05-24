4K projector Synology router for sale

Taking offers on all remaining items

Synology RT1900ac (brand new never used $100 shipped​

Image Display​

Maximum Resolution Up to UHD 3840 x 2160​

Brightness 2000 ANSI lumens​

Colors REC 709 color space​

HDR HDR10​

Dynamic Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1​

Native Aspect Ratio 16:9​

Scan Rate Horizontal: 31 to 131 kHz​

Vertical: 24 to 30 Hz, 47 to 120 Hz​

Lens System​

Lens F= 2.42 to 2.97, f= 20.7 to 31.05mm​

Zoom 1.5x​

Throw Ratio 1.39 to 2.09:1​

Image Size 26 to 324.9" (0.6 to 8.25 m)​

Throw Distance 3.9 to 32.8' (1.2 to 10 m)​

Lens Shift Vertical: 5 to 10%​

Connectivity​

Inputs 3 x HDMI version 2.0​

Output 1 x 1/8" (3.5 mm) audio​

Other Connectors 1 x USB Type-A power out (5 V / 1.5 A)​

1 x RS-232 control​

1 x mini-USB service in​

Payment via Paypal

Shipped to continental US only

Will ship ASAP



HEAT

Rudedog

Linksys AC1750 (EA7300) $40 shipped

- Netgear AC1750 (R6400) $35 each shipped

Netgear pro safe 10/100 switch with POE (FS108P) $35 shipped

3 Intel NUC

2x Apple TVs second gen with original remotes and power cable $25 each shipped

All intel i5 NUC NUC7i5BNKP sold

Normally I save this stuff for my "guys and geeks" yard sale. However the current pandemic is throwing a monkey wrench into that annual tradition, here in Central Florida......For Sale:Vivitek HK2288 4K projector $700 shippedMore info:Sorry not looking for trades right now. I may have more NUCs for sale, currently using them for different projects around the house/garage.Sold itemsBoth sold