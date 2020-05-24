4K projector Synology router for sale

rudedog

rudedog

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2004
Messages
858
Normally I save this stuff for my "guys and geeks" yard sale. However the current pandemic is throwing a monkey wrench into that annual tradition, here in Central Florida......

Taking offers on all remaining items

For Sale:

Synology RT1900ac (brand new never used $100 shipped​
IMG_7074.JPG
IMG_7075.JPG
Vivitek HK2288 4K projector $700 shipped
208487_IMG_5734.jpg
208488_IMG_5735.jpg
208486_IMG_5736.jpg
More info:

Image Display
Maximum Resolution Up to UHD 3840 x 2160​
Brightness 2000 ANSI lumens​
Colors REC 709 color space​
HDR HDR10​
Dynamic Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1​
Native Aspect Ratio 16:9​
Scan Rate Horizontal: 31 to 131 kHz​
Vertical: 24 to 30 Hz, 47 to 120 Hz​

Lens System
Lens F= 2.42 to 2.97, f= 20.7 to 31.05mm​
Zoom 1.5x​
Throw Ratio 1.39 to 2.09:1​
Image Size 26 to 324.9" (0.6 to 8.25 m)​
Throw Distance 3.9 to 32.8' (1.2 to 10 m)​
Lens Shift Vertical: 5 to 10%​

Connectivity
Inputs 3 x HDMI version 2.0​
Output 1 x 1/8" (3.5 mm) audio​
Other Connectors 1 x USB Type-A power out (5 V / 1.5 A)​
1 x RS-232 control​
1 x mini-USB service in​

Sorry not looking for trades right now. I may have more NUCs for sale, currently using them for different projects around the house/garage.

Payment via Paypal
Shipped to continental US only
Will ship ASAP

HEAT Rudedog

Sold items
Linksys AC1750 (EA7300) $40 shipped
Both sold - Netgear AC1750 (R6400) $35 each shipped
Netgear pro safe 10/100 switch with POE (FS108P) $35 shipped
3 Intel NUC
2x Apple TVs second gen with original remotes and power cable $25 each shipped
All intel i5 NUC NUC7i5BNKP sold
 
Last edited:
TBH don't remember. Once I'm off this conference call I'll pop one open and check.
 
Bump, added my second 4K projector. 1st one has been sold. Hope everyone had a great weekend!!
 
