  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

4K monitors were out more than a decade ago but why is gaming at this resolution still such a big deal?

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,160
Way back in 2008 when I was a PC gamer, I happened to game at 1680 X 1050 resolution on my 22 inch monitor. I had GTX 460 which happened to play games well on the resolution at medium settings. I enjoyed high end graphic intensive games like Crysis, Crysis Warhead, Crysis 2 and Battlefield Bad Company 2 in that rig.

Then came 2360 X 1600 resolution, which was considered high end that time, and any graphic card that would play these games at that resolution with medium to high settings costed more than $400. 1 year later 4K resolution came to horizon. It was for niche market. So gaming at that resolution with medium to high settings mean you had to spend a fortune to buy top end 2-3 cards and use them to X-Fire or SLI.

Its been 15 year now I was reading the review of this card and the review said "high fps scores in 1080p and even 1440p.". With such a high end card, the author said "In 4K, the 5060 Ti hit 90 fps in Cyberpunk with 4X frame generation. It’s not a card you’d be buying for consistent 4K gameplay, but it’s still interesting to see it hit beyond 60 fps at such a high resolution." What is the reason? Are the game manufacturers not serious about 4K PCI gaming?
 
It's not really the game developers but the hardware developers.
It takes quite a bit of horsepower to render high res 4k images 60-120 times per second.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top