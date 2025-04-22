4K monitors were out more than a decade ago but why is gaming at this resolution still such a big deal?

maverick786us
Way back in 2008 when I was a PC gamer, I happened to game at 1680 X 1050 resolution on my 22 inch monitor. I had GTX 460 which happened to play games well on the resolution at medium settings. I enjoyed high end graphic intensive games like Crysis, Crysis Warhead, Crysis 2 and Battlefield Bad Company 2 in that rig.
Then came 2360 X 1600 resolution, which was considered high end that time, and any graphic card that would play these games at that resolution with medium to high settings costed more than $400. 1 year later 4K resolution came to horizon. It was for niche market. So gaming at that resolution with medium to high settings mean you had to spend a fortune to buy top end 2-3 cards and use them to X-Fire or SLI.
Its been 15 year now I was reading the review of this card and the review said "high fps scores in 1080p and even 1440p.". With such a high end card, the author said "In 4K, the 5060 Ti hit 90 fps in Cyberpunk with 4X frame generation. It’s not a card you’d be buying for consistent 4K gameplay, but it’s still interesting to see it hit beyond 60 fps at such a high resolution." What is the reason? Are the game manufacturers not serious about 4K PCI gaming?
