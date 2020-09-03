4k Monitor Scaling Options

If I had a desktop system with a 4k monitor (probably scaled to 150%), then I opened a full screen RDP session and connected to a laptop system to do lots of office related work, what would that look like? Also, if I started to work back on the laptop screen, local to the laptop, would the laptop native resolution and scaling come back after I logged in and disconnected the RDP session from my desktop?I have seen some tricks out there, but is there anything else you all would recommend?