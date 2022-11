killroy67 said: Im thinking of getting aa 27in 4k LG monitor replacing my Dell 1440P. Im just wondering how my desktop windows and fonts will look, if it will be very small and such. Would I be able to use Windows scaling or just run the monitor in 1440p ?? Click to expand...

You won't want to run the monitor at 2560x1440. That would defeat the purpose of going with a 4K display in the first place. Yes, font scaling works but it will make somethings look a little weird and some applications don't handle that too well. Though, you can usually get away with 125% scaling which isn't too bad. If you need to go higher, it will usually work and newer versions of Windows and newer applications tend to handle this better than legacy OSes and application software. As far as I am concerned, it doesn't make sense to go 4K unless you are going to 32" or larger displays. Of course, someone will chime in and talk about how great a 27" 4K looks given the higher PPI. There is truth in that but I don't think that's worth the trade offs for everything else outside of gaming. For reference, I do have a 28" 4K display and a 43" 4K display.