4k monitor for wife - Blender/Zbrush and light gaming

Hi guys, I'm building my wife a 3d modelling pc and wanted to ask your expertise on the monitor
the 144hz model is approximately £160 more than the ProArt, but I was wondering if the difference was worth it
She does play some League of Legends and World of Warcraft, but won't be spending a huge amount of time gaming.
I understand the 144hz has excellent colour reproduction.. actually having a lower Delta (less than 1) on a particular setting, vs around 2 delta for the ProArt.
Would I be better off spending the extra money and having an all rounder monitor for her every need?
Cheers
Asus 32" PG32UQ 4K 144Hzor
ASUS 32" ProArt PA329CV
the 144hz model is approximately £160 more than the ProArt, but I was wondering if the difference was worth it
She does play some League of Legends and World of Warcraft, but won't be spending a huge amount of time gaming.
I understand the 144hz has excellent colour reproduction.. actually having a lower Delta (less than 1) on a particular setting, vs around 2 delta for the ProArt.
Would I be better off spending the extra money and having an all rounder monitor for her every need?
Cheers