4k monitor for wife - Blender/Zbrush and light gaming

Hi guys, I'm building my wife a 3d modelling pc and wanted to ask your expertise on the monitor



Asus 32" PG32UQ 4K 144Hz​ or

ASUS 32" ProArt PA329CV​

the 144hz model is approximately £160 more than the ProArt, but I was wondering if the difference was worth it

She does play some League of Legends and World of Warcraft, but won't be spending a huge amount of time gaming.



I understand the 144hz has excellent colour reproduction.. actually having a lower Delta (less than 1) on a particular setting, vs around 2 delta for the ProArt.

Would I be better off spending the extra money and having an all rounder monitor for her every need?



Cheers