4K HRR Monitor With 60W Power Delivery Over USB C?

P

Panel

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
509
Does such a monitor exist outside the Eve/Dough Spectrum? I'm sure I don't need to go over the company's poor history, especially when it comes to issuing timely refunds.
I'd prefer some other option for the same sort of feature set if possible, but I doubt anything thats qualifies exists. That's been my consistent experience with monitors, and I doubt it would have changed by now.
 
