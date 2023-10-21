4K Gaming: Need your advice for a new graphics card

Cannibal Corpse
Hello all,
I recently finished putting together the following system (see signature, or specs below), and I need to know which nVIDIA graphics card would be suffice for 4K gaming (with all game's settings to Ultra).
CPU: Ryzen 7800X3D
MoBo: GIGABYTE B650 Aorus Elite AX
RAM: CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MHz CL36 |
HDD: Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD
GPU: RTX 4060 Ti
SOUND: CREATIVE Sound Blaster ZxR Sound Card
PSU: SEASONIC 850W Prime Titanium PSU
DISPLAY: Sony BRAVIA 55" OLED Display (XR-55A80K) (4K @ 120Hz)
CASE: CORSAIR Crystal Series 570X RGB ATX Mid-Tower Case
Should I get an RTX 4080 or 4090?
Thanks for your insights and advice!
