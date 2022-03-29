4K Editing Brings My Ryzen 5 1500x To Its Knees

I use Premiere Pro and After Effects with CUDA enabled (running GTX 1070) and so far 1080P video editing with my Ryzen 5 1500X has been smooth. But now that I am doing more 4K, I can't even properly edit because preview playback stutters too much.



A used Ryzen 7 2700X is within my budget and I may even be able to stretch it a bit to a used 3700X ($300-ish). Could I expect to see smooth, no stutter playback with this upgrade? A better GPU however is well outside my budget but I'm not even sure that will help as much as a CPU upgrade.



Any advice greatly appreciated. Thanks.