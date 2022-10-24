4K at 120Hz: How can I enable on a Sony A80K and RTX 2080 Super?

I don't think the 2XXX series did 120Hz on HDMI...only DP.



Maybe if you force 4:2:2, no HDR, and 8-bit color it might work with a custom profile. I think it's a limit of the HDMI 2.0 spec on the 2XXX series. I might be wrong though.



Edit: It looks like Nvidia had some whiz bang wizardry in one of their driver updates (that theoretically shouldn't be possible due to the bandwidth limitation). Probably a driver setting that just caps the things I noted earlier.