4K at 120Hz: How can I enable on a Sony A80K and RTX 2080 Super?

Cannibal Corpse

Hello all,
I just setup my brand new Sony XBR A80K using a certified 4K-120Hz HDMI cable to my RTX 2080 super HDMI connector (normal sized connector, not the mini ones), but I can not go higher than 60Hz.
The input on the TV is HDMI 3 which has support for 120Hz (eARC). It has an additional 4K-120Hz connector (HDMI 4), and I have even tried that with no luck.

Please help!
 
kirbyrj

I don't think the 2XXX series did 120Hz on HDMI...only DP.

Maybe if you force 4:2:2, no HDR, and 8-bit color it might work with a custom profile. I think it's a limit of the HDMI 2.0 spec on the 2XXX series. I might be wrong though.

Edit: It looks like Nvidia had some whiz bang wizardry in one of their driver updates (that theoretically shouldn't be possible due to the bandwidth limitation). Probably a driver setting that just caps the things I noted earlier.
 
kirbyrj

Cannibal Corpse said:
OK, if I use a DP cable along with a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter, would that work?
I don't know that the adapter would handle the bandwidth either. Might depend on the quality of the adapter (HDMI 2.1? ). Might be able to trick the GPU into allowing it with a DP cable and adapter.

I edited the above post. Look for a setting in the driver or try a custom profile.
 
GoldenTiger

You need an Hdmi 2.1 card to do this. The 2xxx series can't. You need a 3 or 4 series to make it work
 
FrgMstr

I know this is basic, but did you set it up for 120Hz in the Windows control panel? Not that I have ever forgotten about that...
 
