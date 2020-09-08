4k 32" IPS with 120+hz and low input lag a Unicorn?

I've been looking around at past trade show announcements & etc. and there's a lot of hype for larger format, decent refresh rate 4k IPS panels... but I can't seem to find them in the wild.



I'm currently gaming / working on a 16:10 HP ZR24W, and the extra vertical screen space is fantastic. However, I find that I'd like a larger monitor, and the 27s just don't look like much of an upgrade. After sizing monitors and desk space real estate, 32 inches seems to be the ideal size, and at that size 4k looks like a great option.



Any word on monitors that fit what I'm looking for? (or, if none available, Is there any way to forecast what panels might be available this next holiday season? )





...



Or am I chasing a Unicorn atm?



Thanks