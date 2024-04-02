4K 27" Mini-LED with good local dimming and 144+ Hz refresh rate?

I have had the Acer X27 since inception (2018) and have it alongside my XG321UG. Only 384 zones but I still use it about 50% of the time (mostly for browsing/productivity while I game on the larger display) because the larger display can be too big for productivity for me. I am still astounded at its quality even today, next to the other, and next to OLEDs that I have had as well (including 3rd-gen). The newer X27 S has 512 zones. People are so focused on the number of zones but research shows it actually does not correlate necessarily with image quality. Sony for example uses mini-LEDs which have less zones in their TVs but have superior image quality to other manufacturers using more zones in their mini-LEDs. It has more to do with how the firmware is dialed-in and overall quality of the panel and tech inside.