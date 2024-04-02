4K 27" Mini-LED with good local dimming and 144+ Hz refresh rate?

loafer87gt
Feb 2, 2005
488
I've been having a hard time trying to find a 4K panel upgrade for my graphics workstation / gaming box. I would like to go with Mini-LED as I don't want to have to worry about the burn in associated with OLED displays. I did have a look at some newer 32" displays, and I honestly think they would be too big for my workspace. I've seen a lot of great posts about the image quality of the Innocn 27M2V display, but I am concerned about some reports of firmware glitches and lack of end support should something go wrong. I am just wondering if there are any other displays I am missing that have 1152+ local dimming zones, good sRGB calibration out of the box, 27", 4k, and high refresh rate? Or are there any new displays on the horizon that meets these requirements? Thanks in advance for any info!