4K 120Hz HDMI Switch (Selector): Recommendations Please?

Dear all,

I have already purchased TWO different 4K 120Hz switches for my new Sony 55" A80K:



One switch, toggles between 2 PCs with identical video cards RTX 3060Ti.

VWRHAR SWITCH​





The other, switches between PS5 / XBOX

CABLEDECONN SWITCH​



The Problem:

Since none of these switches come with a remote control, when I am trying to switch between the 2 PCs that I have, I always have to get up, and manually switch between the two. Even worse, most of the time, it defaults to just one of the inputs (Input #1), and does NOT remember the last input, which is really annoying.



I have swapped the 2 diferent switches, thinking that it might be the brand that does this, but it appears that is NOT the case.



Therefore, I have decided to return one of the switches (the one that connects the 2 PCs, the PS5 / XBOX switch seems to be working OK), and get a switch that has a IR REMOTE CONTROL, so at least I don't have to get up each time that I switch between the 2 PCs)



I need your opinion as which switch is recommended (a 2 port one would be suffice for my setup, to switch between the 2 PCs)

Thanks!



So far I have found these:







and









Your insights and recommendations are appreciated in advance!



p.s. One thing that I remembered is the fact both PCs have 13feet and 15feet long HDMI 2.1 4K 120Hz cables, but according to both switches, the maximum supported lenght is around 10feet. Is this the reason why that one of the inputs gets defaulted into?