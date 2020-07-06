4K 120 FPS Over HDMI LG OLED TV's Nvidia GPU

gerardfraser
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2009
- Messages
- 981
Sharing settings for those who would like to try out 4k 120 for fun,I just grabbed the settings of the net.No Nvidia Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) needed
You will need a proper HDMI cable and capable 4k 120 TV ,not sure if Variable Refresh Rate is working or just V-sync
1.No G-sync in game unless you turn off exclusive fullscreen. Then you would lose the 120 FPS and back to 60 FPS.
2.Nvidia control panel enable G-sync and V-sync for the 120FPS
3.Setup custom resolution the same as in the video in the Nvidia control panel
4.Tested on Steam games exclusive fullscreen, may not work with XBOX Game Pass
Games tested in video
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
Sleeping Dogs
Bioshock Remastered
You will need a proper HDMI cable and capable 4k 120 TV ,not sure if Variable Refresh Rate is working or just V-sync
1.No G-sync in game unless you turn off exclusive fullscreen. Then you would lose the 120 FPS and back to 60 FPS.
2.Nvidia control panel enable G-sync and V-sync for the 120FPS
3.Setup custom resolution the same as in the video in the Nvidia control panel
4.Tested on Steam games exclusive fullscreen, may not work with XBOX Game Pass
Games tested in video
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
Sleeping Dogs
Bioshock Remastered