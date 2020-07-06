4K 120 FPS Over HDMI LG OLED TV's Nvidia GPU

Sharing settings for those who would like to try out 4k 120 for fun,I just grabbed the settings of the net.No Nvidia Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) needed1.No G-sync in game unless you turn off exclusive fullscreen. Then you would lose the 120 FPS and back to 60 FPS.2.Nvidia control panel enable G-sync and V-sync for the 120FPS3.Setup custom resolution the same as in the video in the Nvidia control panel4.Tested on Steam games exclusive fullscreen, may not work with XBOX Game PassGames tested in videoShadow Of The Tomb RaiderSleeping DogsBioshock Remastered