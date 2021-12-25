4c/8t 6700k (stock) vs 6c/12t 3960x (4.7ghz oc) for my son in laws first PC. Need advise

Hi all, so my brother’s wife’s son is looking to build his first PC and they don’t have the funds to pay for it. I offered to use my old components just sitting in my closet. My question is which cpu would be better for his computer for modern games. A 4c/8t 6700k that will remain stock as it is not a quality chip. Got it to 4.5 from 4.2ghz but at rediculous temps and voltage so not worth it. Or my old 6c/12t 3960x that has reliably been oc for 7 years straight at 4.7ghz from 3.9 stock. Basically do y’all think the increased core count makes up for the decreased IPC of sandy ridge compared to sky lake in modern games? Thanks for your input!