48" OLED Monitor KTC G48P5S $770 @ Amazon YMMV

The 10% coupon seems to be a targeted promotion. YMMV.

KTC is the OEM which makes Samsung monitors, Viewsonic, etc. They previously made Monoprice's Excellent Dark Matter monitors (which seem to be discontinued).$400 coupon on the page to clipPlus, another 10% off promotion, also on the page. Both stack, for a total of $770.This product is newly available in the US. Their 42 inch OLED is based on LG's EVO panel and the brightness was similar to an LG C2 TV. I would expect similar from this display. Color accuracy is generally quite good out of the box.It has 15 watt speakers built in, which is much higher than any monitor I can easily think of. and claims some sound tech from Korea. So, there's a chance the speakers may be decent, here. It has a matte finish. But, KTC's finish is generally less grainy looking than Asus'.VESA 100 and 300 mounting threads.