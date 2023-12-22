48" OLED Monitor KTC G48P5S $739 with no stand @ Amazon

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
KTC is the OEM which makes Samsung monitors, Viewsonic, etc. They previously made Monoprice's Excellent Dark Matter monitors (which seem to be discontinued).
https://www.amazon.com/KTC-Monitor-Speakers-Freesync-Ultrawide/dp/B0CMQFVH81?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1
$250 coupon on the page to clip
Plus, another 10% off promotion, also on the page (which may be a targeted coupon. YMMV). Both stack, for a total of $739.99.
NOTE: THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A STAND
This product is newly available in the US. Their 42 inch OLED is based on LG's EVO panel and the brightness was similar to an LG C2 TV. I would expect similar from this display. Color accuracy is generally quite good out of the box.
It has 15 watt speakers built in, which is much higher than any monitor I can easily think of. and claims some sound tech from Korea. So, there's a chance the speakers may be decent, here. It has a matte finish. But, KTC's finish is generally less grainy looking than Asus'.
VESA 100 and 300 mounting threads.
