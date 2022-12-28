4790K 4.7 @ 1.268~1.3 or is 4.8 @ 1.33~1.362 vcore safe for 24/7 use?

I have set in the bios 1.268 for 4.7 and 1.33 for 4.8 these are the minimum stable voltages. The motherboard I have Asus z97 pro wifi-ac gives a bit more at 1.3 and 1.362 respectively. Temperatures I can keep under 90c (throttle temp) in stress test. The cpu is delidded and using liquid metal on a custom watercooling loop with 480mm of radiator.



max temp 79 in prime small AVX+FMA AT 4.7

max temp 85 at 4.8 same test.



In gaming max temp is, maybe ~70-75 max at 4.8.





Would you keep it at 4.8 1.362 if it were your cpu?