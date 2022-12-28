4790K 4.7 @ 1.268~1.3 or is 4.8 @ 1.316~1.35 vcore safe for 24/7 use?

4.8ghz daily at 1.362?

  • 4.8

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • 4.7

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 4.9

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
G

Joined
Feb 5, 2020
Messages
2
I have set in the bios 1.268 for 4.7 and 1.316 for 4.8 these are the minimum stable voltages. The motherboard I have Asus z97 pro wifi-ac gives a bit more at 1.3 and 1.35 respectively. Temperatures I can keep under 90c (throttle temp) in stress test. The cpu is delidded and using liquid metal on a custom watercooling loop with 480mm of radiator.

max temp 79 in prime small AVX+FMA AT 4.7
max temp 87 at 4.8 same test.

In gaming max temp is, maybe ~70-75 max at 4.8.


Would you keep it at 4.8 1.35 if it were your cpu?
 
Last edited:
Riev90

Riev90

Joined
Oct 21, 2022
Messages
108
I would take 4.7ghz for daily to preserve the vcore.
Also you'll not notice 0.1ghz difference when you use it daily.
 
G

Good Guru

Joined
Feb 5, 2020
Messages
2
I currently have it at 1.316v in bios for 4.8 ghz. I was able to reach stability at 1.316~1.35. It will do 4.9 at 1.365v stable. These would be 1.35 vcore @4.8 and 1.399 vcore @4.9.
 
