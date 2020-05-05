4770s, 16GB DDR3 and 2TB Seagate SATA

dragonhunter
Due to COVID-19 reduction efforts, I would like to sell all of these for $160 shipped, this will save me trips to the Post Office. Thanks!
1) Intel i7 4770s
2) 2x 8GB DDR3 (total 16GB)
3) 2x 1TB Seagate (total 2TB)
Pics:
Reasonable offers are welcome! PayPal and US only
Heat - dragonhunter
