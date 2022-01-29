4770k With1080ti vs 3080ti - Time to retire? :(

What a beast ! 9 years... of crunching 4600mhz all day long. I've done test to see how the old trusty CPU goes with 3080 Ti.
To make the 336mm 3080ti fit i had to remove custom cooling loop and bought Noctua D15, i am amazed that is a brilliant cooler.
I've got comparison below, 4770k @ 4.6ghz On Air, 3080 Ti vs MSI laptop (pile of expensive crap that i returned 3 days later) vs 4770k @ 4.7ghz on Custom Water Loop + Strix 1080 Ti OC
https://www.3dmark.com/compare/spy/25920255/spy/24994341/spy/1932821#
I've got new build in the works SSF with NR200P Max case, just waiting for Z690-I Strix to arrive and need to make decision 12900k or 12700k or kf.
