4770k With1080ti vs 3080ti - Time to retire? :(

Pasic

Weaksauce
What a beast ! 9 years... of crunching 4600mhz all day long. I've done test to see how the old trusty CPU goes with 3080 Ti.

To make the 336mm 3080ti fit i had to remove custom cooling loop and bought Noctua D15, i am amazed that is a brilliant cooler.

I've got comparison below, 4770k @ 4.6ghz On Air, 3080 Ti vs MSI laptop (pile of expensive crap that i returned 3 days later) vs 4770k @ 4.7ghz on Custom Water Loop + Strix 1080 Ti OC
https://www.3dmark.com/compare/spy/25920255/spy/24994341/spy/1932821#

I've got new build in the works SSF with NR200P Max case, just waiting for Z690-I Strix to arrive and need to make decision 12900k or 12700k or kf.
 
Pasic

Weaksauce
Pic of new SSF build, this card is huge.
 

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
12700k all day long. The extra e cores are a joke. In fact many of us have to disable them for certain programs and games to run correctly.
 
jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
I have a app from gigabyte that can disable the e cores on the fly. Helps with compatibility. And I run W11 on the ADL box. Some games and programs just do not know how to handle the e-cores. Also the e cores are slower and used for much less intensive background tasks. They will make no difference if single threaded performance and gaming is your thing. Its not that MS was deceiving here, its more like they changed up how the CPU operates and did not explicity point out to consumers that the e-cores are basically useless for intensive applications.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
aren't the E-cores for general purpose use, like just running windows and browsing and such?
 
