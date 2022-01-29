4770k With1080ti vs 3080ti - Time to retire? :(

I have a app from gigabyte that can disable the e cores on the fly. Helps with compatibility. And I run W11 on the ADL box. Some games and programs just do not know how to handle the e-cores. Also the e cores are slower and used for much less intensive background tasks. They will make no difference if single threaded performance and gaming is your thing. Its not that MS was deceiving here, its more like they changed up how the CPU operates and did not explicity point out to consumers that the e-cores are basically useless for intensive applications.