4770k instability since CMOS battery change

    I recently did a CMOS battery change becuse my windows 10 times were always wrong when booting. I am not yet sure if that problem has been fixed but now I have a new issue. I was previously OCd to 4.3 ghz I think with all voltages on auto. Now at 4.3 ghz wiht voltage on auto or with core 1.25, cache at 1.15, initial and eventual input at 1.7... I BSOD within 1 minute of windows booting.

    I don't recall what my prior settings were... I honestly didn't t hink it would be that much of a big deal. Any idea why I have lost stability?

    Have a maximus hero VI motherboard.
     
    you lost stability since one or more of your settings are wrong.
     
    I figured as much, but which one ? It seems my voltage settings are pretty reasonable for a humble overclock like 4.3 ghz.
     
    What about your ram settings? were those changed before as well, if so, go set them to what you had before.
     
