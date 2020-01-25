4770k instability since CMOS battery change

I recently did a CMOS battery change becuse my windows 10 times were always wrong when booting. I am not yet sure if that problem has been fixed but now I have a new issue. I was previously OCd to 4.3 ghz I think with all voltages on auto. Now at 4.3 ghz wiht voltage on auto or with core 1.25, cache at 1.15, initial and eventual input at 1.7... I BSOD within 1 minute of windows booting. I don't recall what my prior settings were... I honestly didn't t hink it would be that much of a big deal. Any idea why I have lost stability? Have a maximus hero VI motherboard.