4770k and itx mobo

My linux box beckons that upgrades are demanded. So.... What was Intel shall now be AMD in the 2700x flavor. Should be a decent upgrade. Not to mention, as much as I like the itx, I would like a motherboard with more storage options
The mobo is the Gigabyte listed in sig and particulars can be found here.
The CPU should go with it as I have nothing else to use it in. Never OC'd it so I don't know what it's capable of. It's been a steady performer for Linux gaming and plex whoring.
Would prefer to sell as a combo. Paypal is preferred and Heat under same alias.
Thinking around $180, (shipped from 66285) for the both, but will negotiate.
It is currently in use, and will stay that way until I have a serious buyer.
