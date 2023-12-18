45 Drives HomeLab HL 15 most overhyped/overpriced case ever?

Can someone please explain to me in what universe this thing is worth $800? It looks like any generic $100 ATX case flipped on it's side plus a 15 drive SATA backplane.
Every YouTuber on the planet is pimping this thing like there's no tomorrow. I'm guessing that's because 45 Drives flew them out to their HQ on a private jet.
https://store.45homelab.com/configure/hl15
Every YouTuber on the planet is pimping this thing like there's no tomorrow. I'm guessing that's because 45 Drives flew them out to their HQ on a private jet.
https://store.45homelab.com/configure/hl15