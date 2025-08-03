  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

45+45W on one charger?

1

1_rick

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
8,744
I've just spent 15 minutes on Amazon trying to find a 2-port USB charger that can do 45W charging on both ports at the same time. The closest I have found is a 100W Anker that can do 60+40...but all my 45W devices will drop to 25W rather than charge at 40 (I got my son one of these as he only has 1 45W device, but I have two and tried it out and you don't get the full power on the bottom port. Has anyone got a specific model of charger--preferably someone like Anker with a good rep, preferably GaN, that is documented as doing that? I found a 150W Anker 4 port (3 C + 1A) that just says "150W combined" for 2-port charging and doesn't actually tell you if it's capable of delivering 45W to both at the same time.

Here's what I'm talking about, vs what I want:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CM97FCXZ?th=1

1754263924547.png
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top