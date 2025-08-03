45+45W on one charger?

I've just spent 15 minutes on Amazon trying to find a 2-port USB charger that can do 45W charging on both ports at the same time. The closest I have found is a 100W Anker that can do 60+40...but all my 45W devices will drop to 25W rather than charge at 40 (I got my son one of these as he only has 1 45W device, but I have two and tried it out and you don't get the full power on the bottom port. Has anyone got a specific model of charger--preferably someone like Anker with a good rep, preferably GaN, that is documented as doing that? I found a 150W Anker 4 port (3 C + 1A) that just says "150W combined" for 2-port charging and doesn't actually tell you if it's capable of delivering 45W to both at the same time.Here's what I'm talking about, vs what I want: