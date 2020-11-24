4266MHz RAM + 9900KS Results

Hey guys.
I went through some trials and tribulations and a good amount of research before I landed on my memory kit and I wanted to share what I learned and also the results. First and foremost - I understand that this is not a "bang for the buck" upgrade. With that said, I did score these on eBay used so they were not nearly as expensive as retail (half of NewEgg's current price although they're sold out). These were the fastest G.Skill memory set available that is on the GIGABYTE QVL for my board.
New Memory: G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4-4266MHz CL17-18-18-38 1.45V 32GB (4x8GB) (part # F4-4266C17Q-32GTZR)
Prior Memory: G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V 64GB (4x16GB) (part # F4-3200C16Q-64GVK)
Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS MASTER (F11l BIOS)
CPU: Intel Core i9-9900KS Processor
Hit XMP (DDR4-4266 17-18-18-38-56 1.45v) and could not boot - threw voltage at it, etc - but went with XMP, rolled it to 4133MHz system memory multiplier, did 1.220v CPU VCCIO and CPU system agent voltage (1.20v BSOD'd) and I was able to pass MemTest86 V8.4 Pro (64-bit) (about 5 hours) and AIDA64 memory stability test for nearly 6 hours - so I think I'm gonna stick with it here (want it to be a daily driver):
Timespy Benchmark
19,098 Before
19,330 After
Compare Link: https://www.3dmark.com/compare/spy/15120662/spy/15503283
MemTest86 V8.4 Pro (64-bit) Benchmark
For the haters (those that don't blow money to get a few more points in a synthetic benchmark ):
Before (3200MHz CL16 64GB):
After (4133MHz CL17 32GB):
I added a lot of detail to this post for future Googler's - I wasn't able to find much info on this setup.
Net lessons learned:
- QVL does not mean you will be able to run the memory set at the advertised speeds
- It is dependent on your CPU's memory controller (MC) and somewhat on your motherboard (and of course cooling/etc.)
- QVL does help your odds that things will work better together
- XMP does not always work "out of the box" especially when going over 3200MHz (well, lower but you get the gist) as it is an OC like anything else
- Exotic RAM is like an exotic CPU (i.e. 9900KS) - helps your chances but doesn't guarantee anything
Thanks for reading!
sk3tch
