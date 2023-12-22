42" LG C3, Intermittent Black Pixel

So, I have had this screen now for a couple of months and I am very happy with it overall. Great image quality.



Only issue is a single dead pixel. We sort-of. It is intermittent. I see it sometimes. It appears to be the white subpixel which is off when it should otherwise be on, so it stands out like a sore thumb on a white screen.



I saw it for the first time a week or so after I bought the screen, then I didn't see it again. I thought maybe I was imagining things.



Then I saw it again today. It was pretty weird. It was there. Then I moved a window back-and-forth over it a few times, essentially cycling the pixel from black to white a few times, and now it is gone.



This did happen within an hour of the screen being turned on in a cold New England winter room. (well, it was 66 degrees down here, so not that cold.) So I wonder if maybe it has to do with the panel warming up.



Has anyone else experienced this type of behavior with LG OLED's. Does my hunch about the panel "warming up" make any sense? Is it a harbinger of death for this or future pixels?



I did pay for the Best Buy replacement policy. I wonder if they will cover this, or if I can even prove it, or if it will be invisible when they go to confirm...





Your thoughts and/or experiences would be much appreciated.